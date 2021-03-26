Falcon Edge Capital LP Has $20.02 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,252,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,607 shares during the period. NexGen Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.50. 68,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

