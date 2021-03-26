FairCoin Trading 11% Lower This Week (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $28,911.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005124 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00089911 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

