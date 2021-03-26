Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Announces Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,233. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

