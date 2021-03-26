ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $2.75 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

