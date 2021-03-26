ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 67,325 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,325 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $440.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $547.47. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.37 and a 200-day moving average of $381.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

