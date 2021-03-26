ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $21,677,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $326.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $207.18 and a 12 month high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

