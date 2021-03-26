ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Coeur Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

