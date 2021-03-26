ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.20 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 347,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 75,192 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.38 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.