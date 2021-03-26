ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,907 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

