ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,227,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

