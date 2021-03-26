Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Position Boosted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,873,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.40 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

