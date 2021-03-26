Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 971,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

