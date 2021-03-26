ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 24,652 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,652 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $3,574,654. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.06 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

