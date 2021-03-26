ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.12% of 89bio worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 116.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in 89bio by 35.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 103.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 221,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 89bio by 62.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 28.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

