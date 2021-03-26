ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 774 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

