ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.09% of Denny’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENN opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

