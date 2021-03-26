ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.
PFSI opened at $64.45 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
