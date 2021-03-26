ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 943,306 shares of company stock worth $58,522,567 and have sold 253,450 shares worth $15,749,281. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI opened at $64.45 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.