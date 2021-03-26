ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 160 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.69.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $495.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $136.63 and a 12-month high of $577.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

