Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

ETRN stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

