Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.30) EPS.

RLMD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $539.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,851.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

