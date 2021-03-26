Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.