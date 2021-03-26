EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.84

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 119492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Get EQT alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.