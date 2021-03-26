Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.75 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENGMF. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of ENGMF stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

