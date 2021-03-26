Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,633. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,915,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

