Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $2.31 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dover by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dover by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Dover by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dover by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,649,000 after buying an additional 207,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $137.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $138.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

