Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in STERIS by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in STERIS by 199.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in STERIS by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in STERIS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

STERIS stock opened at $190.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.86. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

