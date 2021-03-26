Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 18,523 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,523 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $200.14 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

