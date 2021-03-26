Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 364,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.33% of Party City Holdco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRTY opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.