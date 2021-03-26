Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.66 Million in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 242,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

