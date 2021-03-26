Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $864,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $198.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average of $183.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

