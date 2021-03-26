Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.72

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.72 and traded as high as C$8.42. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 241,487 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

