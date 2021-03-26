Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,618,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,065,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.29. 10,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.