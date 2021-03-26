Endurant Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth $227,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

ALBO traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,269. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $664.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

