Endurant Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 21,590 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.