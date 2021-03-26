ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.41. 38,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

