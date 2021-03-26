Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.3% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $285,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 650.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,396 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after buying an additional 1,173,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 179,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

