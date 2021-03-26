Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ESRT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $20,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 111,529 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

