Emirex Token (EMRX) Reaches Market Cap of $17.17 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Emirex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.61 or 0.00642634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Emirex Token Token Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 tokens. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

