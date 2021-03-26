Eminer (EM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Eminer has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $1.22 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eminer has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00022573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.76 or 0.00660240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00064597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023639 BTC.

About Eminer

EM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Eminer Coin Trading

