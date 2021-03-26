Elrond ERD (ERD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.00467723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00059904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00189939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00798077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00077590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

