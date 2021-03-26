Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

