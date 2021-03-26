Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.