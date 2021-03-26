Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after buying an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $97.95 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.