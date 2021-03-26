Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.69.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $208.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.72. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $145.31 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.