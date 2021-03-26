EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $811,424.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $811,424.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.77 or 0.00653016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023637 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.