Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,745 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 26.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 28.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,163,799.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,237,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,143,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

