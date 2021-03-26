Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,702 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock opened at $321.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.44 and a 52 week high of $345.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

