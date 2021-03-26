Eaton Vance Management Invests $200,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iRobot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in iRobot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,591 shares of company stock worth $8,316,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

