Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 2,239 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 677,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

