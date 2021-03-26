easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,200 by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 909.67 ($11.88).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 954.80 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 920.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 744.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

